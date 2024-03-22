Tyla Recruits Tems, Gunna, Becky G & More For Her Debut Album
By Tony M. Centeno
March 22, 2024
Tyla's highly anticipated project has finally arrived.
On Friday, March 22, the South African bombshell delivered her self-titled debut album via Fax/Epic Records. Her first studio LP contains stand-out tracks like "Truth or Dare," "ART" and her smash hit "Water" along with the remix featuring Travis Scott. Scott's not the only major to make an appearance on the project. Tems comes through on the song "No. 1" and latin sensation Becky G lends a hand for "On My Body." Gunna, Skillibeng and Kelvin Momo also appear on the album. In honor of the album's release, Tyla released the incredible visuals for "ART."
Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of," Tyla said when she announced her album back in November. "African music is going global and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture. I’ve been working on my sound for 2 years now and I’m so ready for the world to hear it. I cannot wait for the world to experience an African Popstar."
The South African singer has been steadily rising through the ranks of superstardom since she released her debut single "Getting Late" in 2019. Over the past five years, Tyla has collaborated with the likes of Arya Starr and achieved plenty of success on charts all around the world thanks to her hit "Water." The song went on to help the 22-year-old artist win her first Grammy for Best African Music Performance. She became the first artist to win the award after the Recording Academy created the category to honor all music from Africa.
Listen to Tyla's new album below.