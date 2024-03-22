Tyla Recruits Tems, Gunna, Becky G & More For Her Debut Album

Everything that’s happening has surpassed anything I could have dreamt of," Tyla said when she announced her album back in November. "African music is going global and I’m so blessed to be one of the artists pushing the culture. I’ve been working on my sound for 2 years now and I’m so ready for the world to hear it. I cannot wait for the world to experience an African Popstar."



The South African singer has been steadily rising through the ranks of superstardom since she released her debut single "Getting Late" in 2019. Over the past five years, Tyla has collaborated with the likes of Arya Starr and achieved plenty of success on charts all around the world thanks to her hit "Water." The song went on to help the 22-year-old artist win her first Grammy for Best African Music Performance. She became the first artist to win the award after the Recording Academy created the category to honor all music from Africa.



Listen to Tyla's new album below.