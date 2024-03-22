Waterfront Village Named Washington's Most Charming Town

If you ever need a break from busy tourist spots, small towns are a great alternative. Fewer crowds and friendly locals mean more time to truly enjoy the culture and activities available. Many small communities offer easy access to nature getaways and beautiful scenery while sporting amazing restaurants, boutiques, iconic streets, and other fascinating draws. No matter the amenities, the cozy vibes and endless possibilities are enough to keep people coming back.

AFAR recently released a list of every state's most charming towns, from well-known spots to places off the beaten path. Writers declared Langley, a humble island village, the best town to visit in Washington State. Here's why it was selected:

"Thanks to Langley’s perch on the bluffs overlooking the Saratoga Passage, diners slurping fresh local oysters could luck out and spot an orca or two over moules marinières or clams and chorizo. Green space lines one side of the main street as it follows the curve of the waterfront of Whidbey Island, and galleries and boutiques line the other. On any given night, a musician might play guitar in Seawall Park for the families in line while waiting for locally made ice cream and a pup cone at Sprinklz Ice Cream Parlor while brave swimmers take the stairs leading down to the shore. Impressive animals abound in Langley, in the air, like the local population of bald eagles, and on the plate, as in the famed Penn Cove mussels from the northern tip of Whidbey that grace nearly every menu on the island."