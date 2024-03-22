Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For March 22nd

Friday is finally here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for March 22nd, drawing on ideals of passion, action, energy, affection, long-term goals, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you will feel a "burst of efficiency" as you wrap up the work week with ease. This will allow you to bond with fellow employees. Actually, today would be the perfect day for lunch out of office with your coworkers! As the day unfolds, things will conspire behind the scene to slowly sew together your "deepest desires."

ARIES:

"The moon glides into Virgo early this morning, dearest Aries, blessing you with a burst of efficiency that's perfect for wrapping up the work week on a high note. Use this energy to edit, improve, and submit projects, trusting in your capabilities. This energy is also great for bonding with colleagues, marking the perfect excuse to arrange a group outing for lunch. You'll feel more solitary once evening creeps in and Mars enters Pisces, marking a significant period of introspection. Use this planetary placement to reconnect with yourself and your deepest desires, working for what you want from behind the scenes."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that you will be in high spirits as the hours unfold today. Don't be afraid to let your creative side shine while simultaneously tackle to-do lists. Expand your social circle as the nightfall as a larger network means greater community connection.

TAURUS:

"You'll be in high spirits as the moon moves into Virgo and the sector of your chart that governs pleasure, dearest Taurus, elevating your charm in the process. You'll draw people in with your creative perspective, so don't hold back when it comes to standing out amongst the crowds. Your efficiency also elevates under this cosmic climate, helping you tackle to-do lists quickly so you can move on to weekend fun. Consider how you can connect with a larger community this evening when Mars enters Pisces, nudging you to take action toward network expansion. This planetary placement also urges humanitarian efforts throughout the coming weeks."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you should take some time to restore your energy today and into the weekend. You might have to be "responsible with your agenda" today, but once your responsibilities are handled, you will feel more at ease to go into "hermit mode." You will find yourself chasing success as the night falls.

GEMINI:

"You'll be eager for a restorative weekend at home as the moon enters Virgo, dearest Gemini, activating the sector of your chart that governs domestic bliss. However, this energy also demands that you are responsible with your agenda, making it important that you handle tasks before going into hermit mode. Your intuition peaks throughout the next two days, giving you further insight into the feelings of others. You'll sense a shift this evening when Mars enters Pisces, putting you in a highly motivated headspace when it comes to chasing success. Use this energy to move boldly toward long-term goals."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you will feel very level-headed today as you chase personal goals, and exchange ideas with "brilliant" friends. Good vibes will come your way today as long as you take time to learn new things and "get your hands dirty" when tackling new skills. The nighttime will be all about focusing on your goals, Cancer.

CANCER:

"You'll feel grounded and clear-headed when you awaken, dearest Cancer, as the moon enters Virgo and your solar third house. Use this energy as an excuse to chase personal curiosities, ask questions, and exchange ideas with your most brilliant companions. You'll also learn much through doing, so don't be afraid to get your hands dirty when it comes to taking on new skills or knowledge. Good vibes flow this evening when Mars enters Pisces, bringing expansive energy to your actions throughout the coming weeks. Focus on your goals, draft a solid plan on where to move next, and trust that the universe will throw you a lucky break or two."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you should prepare for the weekend in advance as it will make today's tasks seem less overwhelming. Take some time to breathe deeply and note all of the blessings in the present moment. Though it may be tempting, try not to overspend as the night falls.

LEO:

"Take your time preparing for the day ahead, dearest Leo, as the moon enters Virgo and your solar second house. This luminary placement brings precision to your movements, making it easier to flow through tasks without feeling overwhelmed. Make the most of this energy by more closely connecting with your surroundings, pausing to breathe deeply, acknowledge beauty, and feel supported by the earth. A financial check-in may also be in order, and budgeting for the weekend ahead can help prevent overspending. You'll feel empowered by the idea of personal transformation this evening when fiery Mars enters Pisces."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that you will feel very wise and intuitive as you seize the day and take note of your personal desires. Don't be afraid to ask others for assistance if needed, and stay true to yourself today. You can expect a shift to occur tonight that ignites passion within your love life.

VIRGO:

"You'll rise with an elevated sense of wisdom, intuition, and charm, dearest Virgo, as the moon debuts in your sign. Use this energy as an excuse to truly seize the day, reconnecting with your own wants and needs. Don't hesitate to ask for help if you're in need, as people will be more obliging to embrace teamwork and servitude. You'll shine most brightly when you are true to yourself, making it important that you focus on cultivating a strong identity. An atmospheric shift occurs this evening when Mars enters Pisces, bringing passion to your love life in the coming weeks."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to feel very private today as they take note of all details. It's ok to limit your communication with others today if it means supporting your mental wellbeing. Today will be all about motivation and taking steps towards living your best life! You deserve to be very happy, Libra.

LIBRA:

"The wallflower within blossoms as the moon makes its debut in Virgo, dear Libra, putting you in a thoughtful yet reclusive mood. Your ability to see details becomes heightened under this cosmic climate, and overstimulation may occur if you don't take time for solitude. Limit your communications in order to reconnect with the self, supporting your mental wellness in the process. If cerebral vibes creep in, staying busy with a small project, chores, or errands can help you feel more in control. You'll feel motivated to live your best life once Mars enters Pisces, nudging you toward healthy habits that promote true happiness."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you should set aside time to celebrate life with friends today! Be sure to compliment others and shower those near and dear to your heart with good thoughts. You will feel creative and grateful as the night falls, Scorpio.

SCORPIO:

"Celebrate life by connecting with friends far and wide, dear Scorpio, as the moon enters Virgo and your solar eleventh house. This luminary placement shines a light on the intricacies of humankind, helping you better understand how we are all connected. Consider sending love and good thoughts to those in need, heightening your intuition and spiritual purpose. Now is also a good time to get organized with your weekend plans, focusing on how you can bring others together and establish community. A spark ignites within when Mars enters Pisces this evening, greatly elevating your creativity, lust for life, and natural talents."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you will end the work week strong and consider future opportunities for you and your peers. Adjust your daily routines if needed to support a healthier approach to mental and physical well-being and dispel any pressure that is holding you back. Stay home and allow yourself to have a "cozy evening" tonight. You earned it!

SAGITTARIUS:

"You'll be all business as the moon enters Virgo and the sector of your chart that governs success, dearest Archer, helping you close out the work week with a strong impression. Now is also a good time to consider how you can pass along opportunities, looking for ways to lift up your peers. Meditate on establishing personal structures that can help you go further, taking your daily routines into account. Remember the importance of supporting your body and mind, especially when pressures mound. Embrace a cozy evening at home when Mars enters Pisces tonight, actively nurturing yourself and your closest relations."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that you will feel very spiritual today. Use this energy to trust yourself and "open to guidance from beyond." Also stay open to adventure and show gratitude as both of these ideals could lead you towards a "lucky break." The next few weeks will be all about ACTION, Capricorn.

CAPRICORN:

"Allow your spiritual senses to awaken, dear Capricorn, as the moon enters Virgo and your solar ninth house. This energy brings major expansion and celestial reinforcements, making it important that you're open to guidance from beyond. Collaborate with the universe by working hard for your truest desires and ask for assistance with these goals. Keep your eyes peeled for lucky breaks, staying open to adventure. Just remember to show gratitude for each blessing received, as doing so will help cultivate peace within. The energy shifts this evening when Mars enters Pisces, putting you in an action-oriented headspace in the coming weeks."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you are due for a little transformation today. Be it mental clarity or routine, something is in the air today that will shift your mindset and help you to reach your long term goals more efficiently. Take time to do some financial planning as the night falls and don't loose motivation towards your dreams as you head into the weekend.

AQUARIUS:

"You'll see the value in shifting your habits, dear Aquarius, as the moon enters Virgo and the sector of your chart that governs transformation. Now is the time to review your routines and behaviors with clarity, considering how they contribute to or detract from long-term goals. Avoid putting too much pressure on yourself or your relationships, searching for positive experiences that motivate change. If you're in a partnership with shared resources, this energy is ideal for making a financial plan for future dreams. You'll feel highly motivated by the idea of prosperity once Mars enters Pisces this evening."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should let in sweet, romantic energy this morning. Don't be afraid to show affection to yourself and to others as the day unfolds. Today will be all about support, harmony, and motivation to "chase personal passions."

PISCES:

"Your Friday kicks off to a sweet start, dearest Pisces, as the moon enters Virgo and your solar seventh house. Use this energy to connect with your love language, feeling elevated as you demonstrate affection. Just be mindful to take care of yourself with just as much grace, actively seeking harmony. Consider how supporting the body helps to support the mind, looking for opportunities to nurture both. You'll feel a shift this evening when Mars enters your sign, elevating your energy levels and overall motivation. Harness this planetary placement by chasing personal passions throughout the coming weeks, going boldly where you haven't before."

