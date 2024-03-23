Russia Makes Arrests As Death Toll From ISIS Terror Attack Rises

The death toll from the terror attack at a concert hall on Friday (March 22) night in Russia has risen to 133, including at least five children. Dozens more were injured.

Authorities have arrested 11 people in connection with the horrific attack, including the four gunmen who stormed into the Crocus City Hall and started shooting attendees as they tried to flee.

Then, the terrorists used incendiary devices to start a fire inside the concert hall, which caused the roof to collapse while firefighters battled the flames.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

Russian President Vladamir Putin declared Sunday a national day of mourning in a video statement released on Saturday.

"I express my deep, sincere condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones," he said. "The whole country, our entire nation, mourns with you."

Putin confirmed that several people have been detained and vowed that all those involved in the attack would be brought to justice.

"Those who provided them with transport, planned escape routes from the crime scene, prepared caches, caches of weapons and ammunition," Putin said.

"It is already obvious that we are faced not just with a carefully and cynically planned terrorist attack but with the organized mass murder of peaceful, defenseless people. The criminals were cold-blooded and purposefully going to kill, shoot our citizens at point-blank range - our children."