Two Cruise Ship Crew Members Died Onboard Ship

Two Holland America Line crew members died while the cruise ship was docked at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas on Friday (March 22). The cruise line said "there was an incident in an engineering space" on board the Nieuw Amsterdam.

No other information was provided, though the cruise line denied earlier reports the crew members died in a fire.

"All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with our team members' families at this difficult time," the company said in a statement. "The safety, security, and welfare of all guests and crew are the company's absolute priority."

The cruise line said that counseling services would be available for any crew members who need help coping with the tragic deaths.

The ship was nearing the end of its seven-day journey after departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 16. According to CruiseMapper, the ship returned to Fort Lauderdale on Saturday.

Holland America Line said it notified the "appropriate authorities" about the incident and that an investigation was ongoing.