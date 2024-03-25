Anne Hathaway Suffered A Miscarriage Amid Playing Character Who Gives Birth

Anne Hathaway is very open about the fertility struggles she endured amid conceiving her two sons Jonathan and Jack whom she shares with husband Adam Shulman. The popular actress and devoted mother-of-two barred her soul to Vanity Fair for the magazine's April cover story, revealing details about what it felt like to go through a miscarriage while playing a character who gave birth on stage every single night.

"It's really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you’re doing something wrong." Hathaway acted in a play in 2019 in which her character continually gave birth, all-the-while she was suffering a physically and emotionally damaging miscarriage.

"The first time it didn’t work out for me I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night." Friends would console the actress backstage when it became too much for her to hold in.