California Eatery Named 'Most Expensive Restaurant' In The Entire State

You deserve to treat yourself! If you've been searching for your next fancy date night location, or for an upscale place to eat out with friends and family, look no further than the most expensive place to dine in your state. While many restaurants pride themselves with fine dining accreditations, only one is known far and wide for being the most expensive around. Despite the intimidating prices of various menu items compromised of the highest quality ingredients, something about this eatery keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant in all of California is Atelier Crenn located in San Francisco.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most expensive restaurant in the entire state:

"California is home to some of the most expensive restaurants in the country, including famous Michelin-starred spots like French Laundry, where chef Thomas Keller’s meticulously crafted tasting menus will set you back around $350. However, three Michelin-starred Atelier Crenn, in San Francisco, narrowly beats it in the pricing stakes, charging almost $400. The stunning restaurant is led by chef Dominique Crenn, and offers a multi-course tasting menu that showcases her inventive and poetic approach to cuisine, drawing inspiration from nature and art."

For a continued list of the most expensive restaurants in the state visit lovefood.com.