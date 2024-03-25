Colorado Destination Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful Cities' In America

People love documenting their travel experiences, whether they're capturing amazing moments on camera or posting pretty pictures on social media. These stunning shots come from equally stunning locations across the country, including awe-inspiring cities. Natural backdrops, historic architecture, massive skyscrapers, and picturesque parks are just some of the beautiful scenes you'll find in an urban environment.

Travel ALOT dedicated an entire list to these scenic destinations. The website revealed the most beautiful cities in the United States. An iconic location in Colorado earned a spot on the list: Colorado Springs!

Sometimes considered an underrated place to visit, travelers can look forward to jaw-dropping scenes across the mountainous landscape. Here's why it was chosen for the list:

"Nestled against the stunning backdrop of Pikes Peak, Colorado Springs, Colorado, captures hearts with its natural beauty. Garden of the Gods, a geological marvel of towering red rock formations, stands testament to the city's allure. From the historic Broadmoor resort to the scenic trails, Colorado Springs is a captivating blend of outdoor adventures and Rocky Mountain charm."