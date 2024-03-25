Family-Owned Eatery Named Colorado's 'Most Charming' Retro Diner

By Zuri Anderson

March 25, 2024

Greek gyros wraped in a pita bread on a wooden background
Photo: Rawf8 / iStock / Getty Images

Diners remain an important fixture in American culture. Decades ago, Americans would visit these cozy establishments to hang out with friends, score some late-night grub, or simply enjoy the vibes. Some old-school joints still retain their iconic decor and design today, attracting both longtime and new customers. And we can't forget the generous hours and the belly-busting meals that earned them dedicated fanbases!

If you're on the hunt for these nostalgic eateries, Cheapism updated its list of every state's "most charming" retro diner. Pete's Kitchen, a family-owned Greek restaurant, was named the top pick in Colorado!

"This diner has become a Denver staple thanks to popular items like the breakfast burrito supreme, which has been served since 1989 and includes two eggs, hash browns, ham, bacon, sausages, and gyros covered in your choice of green or red chili, cheese, tomatoes, and onions," writers remarked.

Besides the burritos and gyros, diners can look forward to sandwiches, burgers, chicken kabobs, souvlaki, pancakes, and other comfort food delights.

You can find this longtime restaurant at 4700 S Dixie Hwy in West Palm Beach.

Check out the full roundup on cheapism.com.

