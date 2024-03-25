Georgia Eatery Named The 'Most Expensive' Restaurant In The State

Everyone loves a good deal, especially when it comes to finding a memorable meal at a fraction of the price of a fine-dining establishment. However, every once in a while you may want to splurge on a deliciously decadent meal.

LoveFood searched around the country for some incredible restaurants where dining in may cost a pretty penny but it is well worth the price tag, basing its picks on "the priciest main course or tasting menu, and avoiding spots with just one very expensive dish."

According to the site, the most expensive restaurant in all of Georgia is Bacchanalia, an Atlanta restaurant that opened in 1993 serving contemporary American cuisine on its prix fixe menu. Bacchanalia is located at 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard NW, Suite 1.

Here's what the site had to say about Georgia's most expensive restaurant:

"Georgia's state capital isn't lacking in spendy steakhouses and sublime seafood spots, but those in the know say Bacchanalia is the place to go for a once-in-a-lifetime meal. This fine dining staple has been wowing diners with its four-course prix fixe menu since opening in 1993, and has a solid reputation for dazzling dishes made with organic ingredients from Bacchanalia's own farm. The menu clocks up at a pricey $125 per head, but it's so worth it to feast on dishes like the signature foie gras terrine and butter-poached lobster over gnocchi. If you really want to push the boat out, there's a caviar service, too."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the most expensive restaurants around the country.