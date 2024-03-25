Historic Eatery Named Florida's 'Most Charming' Retro Diner

Diners remain an important fixture in American culture. Decades ago, Americans would visit these cozy establishments to hang out with friends, score some late-night grub, or simply enjoy the vibes. Some old-school joints still retain their iconic decor and design today, attracting both longtime and new customers. And we can't forget the generous hours and the belly-busting meals that earned them dedicated fanbases!

If you're on the hunt for these nostalgic eateries, Cheapism updated its list of every state's "most charming" retro diner. Howley's Restaurant was named the top pick in Florida!



"Howley’s originally opened in 1950 and still holds its '50s era charm today, getting a restoration in 2004 to preserve remnants like its terrazzo floors and tin ceilings," writers remarked. "The large portions of French toast with a slightly sweet batter are a favorite for breakfast, while the soft coconut cake is a must-try for dessert."

Besides the French toast and coconut cake, diners can look forward to sandwiches, burgers, pasta, fried chicken, crab cakes, brisket burritos, and other comfort food delights.