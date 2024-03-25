Illinois Eatery Named 'Most Expensive Restaurant' In The Entire State

You deserve to treat yourself! If you've been searching for your next fancy date night location, or for an upscale place to eat out with friends and family, look no further than the most expensive place to dine in your state. While many restaurants pride themselves with fine dining accreditations, only one is known far and wide for being the most expensive around. Despite the intimidating prices of various menu items compromised of the highest quality ingredients, something about this eatery keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant in all of Illinois is Alinea located in Chicago.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most expensive restaurant in the entire state:

"If you’ve got cash to splash in Chicago, there are countless high-end spots for a really sensational meal. However, it’s hard to beat three Michelin-starred icon Alinea, located in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. This trailblazing spot is loved for its innovative approach to modernist cuisine and artful presentation – complete with edible balloons, clouds of dry ice, and edible art. A meal here is as much about the food as the overall experience, but prepare to pay handsomely for the pleasure, as your multi-course meal could cost as much as $500 a head."

For a continued list of the most expensive restaurants in the state visit lovefood.com.