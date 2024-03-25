“Yall n****s stop making stuff up for engagement and enjoy the music," Metro wrote.



The fan theory is fueled by some of Future's bars from the title track of the duo's new album. In it, he appears to acknowledge sharing a woman with a former friend turned foe.



“You a n***a No. 1 fan, dawg/Sneak dissin’, I don’t understand, dawg," Future raps. "Pillow talkin’, actin’ like a fed, dawg/I don’t need another fake friend, dawg/Can’t be ’bout a ho, ’cause we sharin’, dawg/In yo feelings, n***a, why you playin’, dawg?”



Metro didn't exactly clarify which parts of the claim were made up. The rumors about an escalating beef between Future and Drake have been spreading around the Internet especially after Future and MB dropped "Like That" with Kendrick Lamar last week. Metro Boomin also faced accusations that he and the Her Loss rapper have been bumping heads.



After Drake & 21 Savage's joint album was nominated for a Grammy, Metro tweeted then deleted a critical post about Her Loss winning over his solo album Heroes & Villains. Drake didn't directly reply but he did call out the "tweeters and deleters" back in December. MB previously downplayed the rumors in an effort to deny them.

