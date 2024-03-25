Michigan Eatery Named 'Most Expensive Restaurant' In The Entire State

You deserve to treat yourself! If you've been searching for your next fancy date night location, or for an upscale place to eat out with friends and family, look no further than the most expensive place to dine in your state. While many restaurants pride themselves with fine dining accreditations, only one is known far and wide for being the most expensive around. Despite the intimidating prices of various menu items compromised of the highest quality ingredients, something about this eatery keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant in all of Michigan is Prime + Proper located in Detroit.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most expensive restaurant in the entire state:

"This swanky, modern spot has suitably swanky prices, with a wagyu strip steak costing a hefty $95 for 4oz. Slightly more affordable is the porterhouse, $149 but big enough to share, and the dry-aged duck a l’orange, $59. These are quality ingredients impeccably prepared, so nothing is cheap, but there’s a variety of wood-fired meats, raw bar specialties, burgers, and seafood to suit slightly smaller budgets too. On the obligatory caviar menu, you’ll pay between $45 and $275 for an ounce of the good stuff."

For a continued list of the most expensive restaurants in the state visit lovefood.com.