Right before Offset blessed the stage, Papa Keith 4 People Matter, which is the radio host's nonprofit organization, team took some time out to honor the legendary Uncle Luke. The Miami native, born Luther Campbell, made a special appearance at the festival to accept the You Matter Award — an award that's presented annually to recognize seasoned public figures who've dedicated time to making an impact in the community.



"Uncle Luke, we love you and we appreciate you," Papa Keith told Luke on stage. "You are a legend in the music business. This is the You Matter Award presented to Uncle Luke. Thank you for your dedication to Hip-Hop and for always putting South Florida in the spotlight."