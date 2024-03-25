Offset, Uncle Luke & More Make Stunning Appearances At People Matter Fest
By Tony M. Centeno
March 25, 2024
Offset was one of several artists who made People Matter Fest an unforgettable event.
On Sunday, March 24, the Georgia native traveled down south to Miami and served as the headliner for the 7th annual music festival hosted by 103.5 The Beat's Papa Keith. Offset's energy was felt all throughout Ives Estates Park as fans gathered to watch the final act. During his performance, Offset busted out some dance moves as he delivered a few of his well-known hits like "Bad & Boujee" and "Ric Flair Drip." The crowd roared with cheers as he performed some of his more recent joints like "Worth It" off his second solo album Set It Off.
Right before Offset blessed the stage, Papa Keith 4 People Matter, which is the radio host's nonprofit organization, team took some time out to honor the legendary Uncle Luke. The Miami native, born Luther Campbell, made a special appearance at the festival to accept the You Matter Award — an award that's presented annually to recognize seasoned public figures who've dedicated time to making an impact in the community.
"Uncle Luke, we love you and we appreciate you," Papa Keith told Luke on stage. "You are a legend in the music business. This is the You Matter Award presented to Uncle Luke. Thank you for your dedication to Hip-Hop and for always putting South Florida in the spotlight."
Offset and Uncle Luke weren't the only highlights from the day-long, family oriented music festival. Fans were able to gain free access to the festival's art zone, wrestling matches, and lines of food trucks throughout the grounds. There were a slew of performances from the hottest rappers in the game like Bossman Dlow, ScarLip, Key Glock, iCandy, Fredo Bang, Mellow Rackz, Skilla Baby, Major Nine, Mike Smiff, Pilly Mae, Billy Blue, and more.
Check out more scenes from the festival below.