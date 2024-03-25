Popular Retail Chain To Close All Stores For 24 Hours

Kohl's will be closing all its stores for 24 hours on Sunday (March 31) in observance of Easter, the popular department store retain chain announced via the U.S. Sun.

The store had previously closed last Easter and lists it among its only three all-day holiday closings along with Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Kohl's is otherwise open from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time during the other 362 days of the year, according to its holiday calendar.

Several other major retailers have also announced decisions to close on Easter Sunday including Aldi, Publix, Costco, H-E-B, Lowe's, Sam's Club and Target. Stores that plan to be open on Easter Sunday include CVS, Dollar General, Home Depot (varying store hours based on location), Kroger (varying store hours based on location), Trader Joe's, Walgreens (varying store hours based on location), Walmart and Whole Foods (varying store hours based on location).

Kohl's recently announced its plan to expand home assortment by 40% to offer newness in select categories, such as wall art, botanicals, lighting, pet, storage, ceramics, seasonal decor, and more," according to a news release shared on its website last Tuesday (March 19).

“We’ve been making meaningful changes to reposition and expand our home offerings over the past year and are excited to unveil Kohl’s new assortment of on-trend and affordable home products to customers nationwide,” said Nick Jones, Kohl’s chief merchandising and digital officer. “As part of Kohl’s broader strategy to drive growth, we identified a real opportunity in home, and we’ve been thoughtfully building the category to position ourselves as a destination for home goods. We’re incredibly encouraged by initial customer response to our home decor assortment, and we see Kohl’s becoming a more formidable player in the home business.”