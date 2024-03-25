Texas Eatery Named 'Most Expensive Restaurant' In The Entire State

You deserve to treat yourself! If you've been searching for your next fancy date night location, or for an upscale place to eat out with friends and family, look no further than the most expensive place to dine in your state. While many restaurants pride themselves with fine dining accreditations, only one is known far and wide for being the most expensive around. Despite the intimidating prices of various menu items compromised of the highest quality ingredients, something about this eatery keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant in all of Texas is Monarch located in Dallas.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most expensive restaurant in the entire state:

"Monarch in Downtown Dallas only opened in 2021, but has already garnered a reputation as one of the city's hottest eating spots, known for its wood-fired, modern Italian food with a luxury twist. The restaurant is on the 49th floor of The National building, and diners rave about the incredible views from the floor-to-ceiling windows. For a special occasion splurge, The Royale Menu ($299 per person) offers the best the menu has to offer. You won’t know what’s coming until it lands in front of you, but expect a caviar service, Alaskan king crab legs, whole Maine lobster spaghetti, wagyu strip steak and all manner of delicious desserts."

For a continued list of the most expensive restaurants in the state visit lovefood.com.