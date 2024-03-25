This Upbeat Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Florida

Breakfast and brunch are wonderful times to catch some comfort food classics, like omelets, pancakes, and its longtime rival, waffles. Fluffy and easy to modify, waffles can be transformed into vessels for delicious flavors, ingredients, and more decadent editions like fried chicken. Even better are the restaurants that add their special touch to make their waffles stand out.

Food Network has the scoop on every state's most delicious waffles, and where you can find them. According to the brand, Florida's best waffles are served at Toasted Mango Cafe! Here's why their waffles are worth the visit:

"With one of the country's most-beautiful beaches just steps away, Toasted Mango Cafe serves several tropical items that perfectly set the tone for a day in the sun. The morning menu includes an excellent chef's special waffle created by owners Sandi Wagner and Kimberly Duffy. The airy malted discs — pressed for exactly three minutes — arrive crisp and warm, adorned with cubes of ripe mango, toasted coconut flakes and whipped cream. It's a true taste of paradise."