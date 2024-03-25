This Steakhouse Has The Best Waffles In Colorado

Breakfast and brunch are wonderful times to catch some comfort food classics, like omelets, pancakes, and its longtime rival, waffles. Fluffy and easy to modify, waffles can be transformed into vessels for delicious flavors, ingredients, and more decadent editions like fried chicken. Even better are the restaurants that add their special touch to make their waffles stand out.

Food Network has the scoop on every state's most delicious waffles, and where you can find them. According to the brand, Florida's best waffles are served at Urban Farmer! Here's why this steakhouse's waffles are worth the visit:

"As its name suggests, farming plays an integral role in the food at this seasons-driven steakhouse, and many dishes pop up to showcase special seasonal ingredients. The maple granola waffles were conceived as a way to showcase Chef Chris Starkus' rooftop honey. Granola is pressed into the batter, yielding crunchy, golden beauties that are loaded with local yogurt, Colorado Palisade peaches and, of course, the buzzed-about honey."