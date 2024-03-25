Tom Brady Praises Niece After Historic Softball Achievement

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady had the perfect response to his niece, UCLA softball star Maya Brady, hitting her 62nd career home run on Sunday (March 24).

"Sorry peeps it just runs in the family," Brady wrote on his Instagram story with three emojis along with a graphic shared by UCLA softball's account celebrating Maya's achievement. "LFG!!! @MayaBrady_."

Maya, 22, the daughter of Tom's eldest sister, Maureen, was the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pac-12 batting champion with a conference-best .456 average, and a top 3 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year in 2023. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had previously called his niece "the most dominant athlete in the Brady family...by far" when he re-shared a video of her home run on his X account in 2021.