Tom Brady Praises Niece After Historic Softball Achievement
By Jason Hall
March 25, 2024
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady had the perfect response to his niece, UCLA softball star Maya Brady, hitting her 62nd career home run on Sunday (March 24).
"Sorry peeps it just runs in the family," Brady wrote on his Instagram story with three emojis along with a graphic shared by UCLA softball's account celebrating Maya's achievement. "LFG!!! @MayaBrady_."
Maya, 22, the daughter of Tom's eldest sister, Maureen, was the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pac-12 batting champion with a conference-best .456 average, and a top 3 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year in 2023. The seven-time Super Bowl champion had previously called his niece "the most dominant athlete in the Brady family...by far" when he re-shared a video of her home run on his X account in 2021.
Maya Brady, the most dominant athlete in the Brady family...by far! https://t.co/BUstHqAyjD— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2021
Tom Brady announced he was "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1, 2023. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.
Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst as part of a deal that was agreed to take place following the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.