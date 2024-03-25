WATCH: ATV Driver Leads Police On High-Speed Chase Across Counties

By Zuri Anderson

March 25, 2024

ATV on the streets.
Photo: Aleksandr Potashev / iStock / Getty Images

An ATV driver was arrested after leading authorities in Florida on a high-speed chase across counties Monday afternoon (March 25). The intense pursuit unfolded in Miami-Dade County before crossing into Broward County, according to WTVJ.

The news station's helicopter captured the ATV driver speeding on Miami-Dade streets and crossing intersections. The reckless driving continued on the I-95 highway, where the rider could be seen weaving between vehicles. At one point during the video, the ATV drives northbound in a lane of southbound traffic.

Reporters said the pursuit lasted for more than 30 minutes and ended in Sunrise. Footage shows the ATV driver pulling over on a sidewalk as a police officer pushes him off the vehicle. More cops surround the rider as he's taken into custody around 12:20 p.m. local time.

Officials haven't released any information on what triggered the chase. The driver hasn't been identified as of 1:20 p.m. No word on what charges he'll face.

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are only allowed on unpaved roads where the speed limit is under 35 miles per hour, according to Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old motorcyclist is facing several charges after speeding away from authorities in Volusia County. Officials allege the suspect taunted police during his 145 mph joyride across several Florida cities.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.