WATCH: ATV Driver Leads Police On High-Speed Chase Across Counties

An ATV driver was arrested after leading authorities in Florida on a high-speed chase across counties Monday afternoon (March 25). The intense pursuit unfolded in Miami-Dade County before crossing into Broward County, according to WTVJ.

The news station's helicopter captured the ATV driver speeding on Miami-Dade streets and crossing intersections. The reckless driving continued on the I-95 highway, where the rider could be seen weaving between vehicles. At one point during the video, the ATV drives northbound in a lane of southbound traffic.

Reporters said the pursuit lasted for more than 30 minutes and ended in Sunrise. Footage shows the ATV driver pulling over on a sidewalk as a police officer pushes him off the vehicle. More cops surround the rider as he's taken into custody around 12:20 p.m. local time.

Officials haven't released any information on what triggered the chase. The driver hasn't been identified as of 1:20 p.m. No word on what charges he'll face.