In the video, you can see Meth kick things off by delivering his verse from "Da Rockwilder" before Redman makes his surprise entrance. According to HipHopDX, Red and Meth performed other songs like “Y.O.U.” The show ended with a powerful performance of "Triumph" by all eight living members (sans GZA).



Wu-Tang Clan have been rocking the stage as a family for the past couple of months as part of their “Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues … The Las Vegas Residency." They first announced their plans to take over Sin City back in December. Their opening night, which occurred right before Super Bowl LVIII on February 9 and 10, had all nine members performing their classic cuts from "Bring Da Ruckus" to "C.R.E.A.M."



A few days after their recent sold-out show, the crew announced their plans to extend the residency with new dates for September 27 and 28. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. PT. See more details about their next pair of shows below.

