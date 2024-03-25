Wu-Tang Clan Serve Up Classic Surprise During Historic Las Vegas Residency
By Tony M. Centeno
March 25, 2024
Wu-Tang Clan closed out their historic run in Las Vegas with a moment no one in the crowd expected.
On Saturday night, March 23, the veteran rap group closed out their first-ever residency at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. During the show, the New York-based crew delivered a few of their classic hits as well as their individual joints like Raekwon's "Ice Cream" to the late Ol' Dirty Bastard's collection of hits, which were performed by his son Young Dirty Bastard. Fans were shocked when they saw Method Man pull up to the show with his longtime friend Redman.
Wu-Tang Clan close out Vegas Residency with surprise Method Man & Redman takeover 🔥 pic.twitter.com/X2WDRC13tm— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) March 24, 2024
In the video, you can see Meth kick things off by delivering his verse from "Da Rockwilder" before Redman makes his surprise entrance. According to HipHopDX, Red and Meth performed other songs like “Y.O.U.” The show ended with a powerful performance of "Triumph" by all eight living members (sans GZA).
Wu-Tang Clan have been rocking the stage as a family for the past couple of months as part of their “Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues … The Las Vegas Residency." They first announced their plans to take over Sin City back in December. Their opening night, which occurred right before Super Bowl LVIII on February 9 and 10, had all nine members performing their classic cuts from "Bring Da Ruckus" to "C.R.E.A.M."
A few days after their recent sold-out show, the crew announced their plans to extend the residency with new dates for September 27 and 28. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m. PT. See more details about their next pair of shows below.