Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For March 25th

Monday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for March 25th, drawing on ideals of intensity, privacy, consideration, confidence, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you can expect an "intense day ahead." You might feel the need to access your relationships today, paying attention to repeat patterns. You might feel unbalanced as the hours unfold but be sure to draw clear boundaries. You will feel very insightful as the night falls.

ARIES:

"The Libra lunar eclipse continues through the early hours, dear Aries, setting the tone for an intense day ahead. You'll be asked to examine your relationships under this cosmic climate, taking note of any patterns that have repeated since October of last year. If there are issues within certain dynamics that haven't been repaired, this energy could indicate if change is or is not possible. Issues around privacy could come into play when Luna and Saturn form an unbalanced connection later today, and you should be mindful to set clear boundaries. The Nodes of Fate stir tonight, nudging you to look toward the past for insight into the future."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that you might feel a bit scattered today. Try to stay grounded and "avoid overstimulation" as the hours unfold. Today is all about being mindful of imbalances. Do not be afraid to have deep conversations about compassion today and prioritize understanding others as the night falls.

TAURUS:

"Last night's Libra lunar eclipse ripples into dawn, dearest Taurus, bringing scattered energy to the table. Breathe deeply as you approach each task, taking care to stay grounded to avoid overstimulation. You may begin to notice imbalances within your work life and will be tempted to confront anyone who hasn't been doing their fair share. Don't hesitate to hold important conversations, being mindful to do so from a place of compassion or grace. People won't respond well if they feel attacked under this intense cosmic climate, so playing nice is key to reaching an understanding with your counterpart."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you should take time to examine issues with confidence and self-expression today. Also take note of how the people react to the freedom that you gain from individualism. Do they contribute to this freeing feeling? Tonight is all about working on passion projects and dispelling distraction, Gemini.

GEMINI:

"Do everything you can to cultivate a healthy ego, dearest Gemini, as the Libra full moon eclipse carries over into dawn. Now is the time to examine issues around confidence or self-expression, looking for opportunities to nurture yourself by appreciating the natural skills and talents that set you apart. It would also be wise to examine how the people around you either contribute or take away from your sense of individualism and artistic freedom. The winds of fate stir later tonight, nudging you to remove distractions and return to any passion projects that have been neglected recently."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you can expect to feel a bit drained and moody on this Monday. Be sure to set boundaries and use organization to dispel undesirable moods. Do not stress or partake in drama today as you work to find a health work-life balance that you so deeply desire.

CANCER:

"You may feel slightly drained as the Libra eclipse rolls over into dawn, dearest Cancer, bringing a moody energy your way. The desire to set boundaries and hide away from loved ones could feel pronounced, especially if you've been dealing with elevated stress levels or drama recently. If you're having difficulty focusing at work, consider using organization and mindfulness to stay on track. Saturn stirs in your solar ninth house later today, asking where your spiritual commitments lie. Luna crosses the Nodes of Fate later tonight, asking you to find a balance between your work and home lives."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you might be in a state of extreme overthinking today. Make an effort to dispel any negative thoughts and distractions that do not serve you today. Avoid gossip and drama as the day unfolds and consider all past revelations, Leo.

LEO:

"The Libra lunar eclipse seeps into the morning, dearest Leo, causing your mind to fire on all cylinders. Be mindful of your internal dialogue, taking care to release and find distraction from any negative thoughts that creep up. Your words reach many ears under this cosmic climate, so be sure to avoid gossiping or sharing personal secrets. Going within can help you find clarity, especially when spiritual practices are embraced. Ask for signs if you're in need, keeping your eyes peeled for synchronicities or journaling to trigger epiphanies. The Nodes of Fate stir later tonight, bringing revelations about the past."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that your senses will be heightened by connection today. Take time to observe each situation with care about use these observations to guide your choices as the hours unfold. Today is all about space and giving yourself time to think things through. You might be tempted to spend impulsively today, but hold back Virgo. Take note of who brings security to your life as the night falls.

VIRGO:

"Your vision crystallizes as the Libra lunar eclipse continues into morning, dear Virgo, heightening your senses and connection to the material realms. Take your time moving through the day, using the power of observation to support and guide your choices. Don't feel pressured to take on any new commitments, giving yourself space to think before giving your word within matters of love or business. The impulsive nature of this cosmic climate may tempt you to spend, though retail therapy might better serve you another day. The Nodes of Fate stir later tonight, asking you to acknowledge what or who brings you a sense of security."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect everything to feel intense today. How you handle yourself will make a huge difference today. Do not feel the need to please others rather, conserve your energy towards kindness to yourself. As tempting as it might be, avoid recalling past mistakes as the night falls, Libra.

LIBRA:

"The lunar eclipse continues its journey through your sign this morning, dearest Libra, causing everything to feel slightly more intense than it normally would. How you handle yourself under this cosmic climate won't go unnoticed, making it important that you operate from a place of fairness and refinement. However, you should be mindful of any people-pleasing tendencies you carry, taking precautions to protect and conserve your energy from anyone who feels entitled to your kindness. You could encounter pushback within your relationships later tonight when the Nodes of Fate stir, and past mistakes may suddenly come back into view."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you will feel extra private and disconnected as the day unfolds. Try not to get too distracted and stay focused on tasks that serve you. Today is all about noting your habits that allow you to both reflect and destress. Tonight is all about reassessing health and wellness routines.

SCORPIO:

"Deep waters stir as the Libra lunar eclipse continues through the morning, dearest Scorpio, putting you in a highly private mood. A sense of disconnectedness may bring difficulty to your tasks and work day, and it may be necessary to put away distractions in order to stay focused. If you have the luxury of flying under the radar, give yourself space to fully unwind and destress. Your body will tell you what it needs, so be sure to honor and acknowledge the signals it sends. Reflect on your habits when the Nodes of Fate stir tonight, recommitting to health and wellness goals and the routines they require."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you will be very active this morning! Be sure to limit screen time to avoid feeling "overstimulated." Take time to examine your relationships today and focus on people that you have a lot in common with.

SAGITTARIUS:

"The world buzzes with activity while the Libra lunar eclipse continues into the morning, dearest Archer, and it may be difficult to hide away from all the noise. Consider limiting your screen time under these cosmic conditions, as it would be easy to feel overstimulated by the news or your social media feeds. Now may be a good time to examine your relationship with technology and whether or not it's time to pull back and reconnect with your spark. The Nodes of Fate stir later tonight, putting into focus what you do and do not have in common with loved ones."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that there will be a bit of tension in your life today that puts you in a very serious mood. Do not dispel emotional support from others as this could lead to important lessons and needed self-evaluation. Take time to nurture bonds between your "biggest cheerleaders" today and strategize long-term goals as the night falls.

CAPRICORN:

"Tension fills the air as the Libra lunar eclipse continues through the morning, dearest Capricorn, putting you in a serious and guarded headspace. Reflect on your journey up until this point, considering how lessons from the past can elevate your private life as you climb toward success. Remember that emotional support plays an important role in getting ahead, taking time to nurture the bonds you share with your biggest cheerleaders. The Nodes of Fate stir tonight, asking you to focus on long-term goals, strategizing on how you can inch closer to them throughout the next six months to a year."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you might feel wise and psychic today. You will connect with your higher self as the hours unfold, causing "issues among friends." Take time to show support to others and realize that we never really know what someone is going through.

AQUARIUS:

"The Libra lunar eclipse continues into morning, dear Aquarius, heightening your psychic sensitivities. You'll be cosmically poised to gain wisdom by connecting with your higher self, opening up to the wonders of our universe and your place within it. Unfortunately, the intense nature of this astrological event could rattle issues among friends. You may also feel particularly invested in the well-being of loved ones, though it'll be important to remember that the help you offer has limitations. Be supportive when you have the energy and motivation to do so, remembering that everyone must walk their own path in the end."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) might feel intense and transitional today. You might feel an unbalanced energy today, but take note of how you communicate with others and what you are getting from each conversation. Before entering into a conflict, consider how you should support yourself, Pisces.

PISCES:

"You'll find yourself in an intense and transitional mood today, dear Pisces, as the Libra lunar eclipse sends shockwaves through the collective. This energy highlights where there are imbalances within your commitments while accentuating what does and does not offer a sense of security. If you're not getting what you need from others, be mindful of how you communicate these issues. People will struggle to take accountability for their actions, especially if they feel pressured or under fire. If you sense conflict may be on the horizon, consider the best way to support yourself before heading into battle."

For more visit astrology.com!