Charming City Park Has The Best Beach In Washington

Millions of Americans flock to the beach as soon as the weather starts warming up in the spring. Some people even travel to other parts of country to escape the cold and soak up some sun. But you don't need to go to sunny states like California and Florida to experience sand and waterside fun. Every state has bodies of water that offer that beachside experience, which ranges from moody landscapes and remote areas to trendy locations bustling with energy.

Reader's Digest compiled a list for all the beach lovers out there. The website refreshed its list of every state's best beaches, which includes popular destinations, humble state parks, and under-the-radar spots.

Alki Beach was crowned the best one in Washington State! Located in West Seattle, the long shoreline is great for long walks, casual sports, and other engaging activities! You can also experience beautiful views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains. Here's why writers featured the fascinating spot:

"Are there pretty beaches way out on the Olympic Peninsula? Of course, but those take at least a few hours to reach from almost anywhere in mainland Washington. That’s why Alki Beach ranks as the state’s best. It offers easy access from Seattle and tremendous views of the skyline and Space Needle. Plus, there’s a mini Statue of Liberty and history floating up onto its shores: This sandy spot is where the modern incarnation of Seattle began, so basically, without Alki Beach, there’d have been no Nirvana or Pearl Jam."