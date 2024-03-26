Charming Park Has The Best Beach In Colorado

Millions of Americans flock to the beach as soon as the weather starts warming up in the spring. Some people even travel to other parts of country to escape the cold and soak up some sun. But you don't need to go to sunny states like California and Florida to experience sand and waterside fun. Every state has bodies of water that offer that beachside experience, which ranges from moody landscapes and remote areas to trendy locations bustling with energy.

Reader's Digest compiled a list for all the beach lovers out there. The website refreshed its list of every state's best beaches, which includes popular destinations, humble state parks, and under-the-radar spots.

Chatfield State Park was crowned the best one in Colorado! Located in the quaint town of Littleton, the Reservoir of the same name is the crown jewel here. Many outdoor adventures await travelers, and it's quite dog-friendly, too! Here's why writers featured the fascinating spot:

"Views of the Rocky Mountains, less than 30 minutes from Denver, 26 miles of biking and hiking trails, plus an abundance of water sports like jet skiing and paddleboarding help to make this beach Colorado’s best. Bonus: Hot air balloon rides lift off from Chatfield, and there’s an off-leash dog park here, too!"