Most people who've owned a dog are familiar with these furry friends digging in the dirt. One pup living in Florida made a shocking discovery while digging in his owner's backyard.

According to WKMG, a dog in Jacksonville recently unearthed an old military ordinance. Reporters also obtained footage of the good boy excitedly running to show its owner its stunning find. The curious owner noticed something sticking out of the ground and started pulling on it before the realization struck him.

A bomb squad was called to the area to remove the unexploded artifact. The news station said officials evacuated neighbors before extracting the explosive device.

Carla Smith, a neighbor, witnessed the bomb squad haul away from the mysterious bomb.

"I wasn’t scared because I’ve been around people who have found artifacts in the land and stuff like that," Smith told WKMG. "To me, it was interesting to watch. They did their thing and they were out of here in minutes."

Officials believe the bomb has been buried for a long time but didn't say what kind of explosive it was. A new station anchor said the ordinance appears to be a 120 mm mortar round.