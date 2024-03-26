Florida Beach Crowned The Best One In The State

Millions of Americans flock to the beach as soon as the weather starts warming up in the spring. Some people even travel to other parts of country to escape the cold and soak up some sun. But you don't need to go to sunny states like California and Florida to experience sand and waterside fun. Every state has bodies of water that offer that beachside experience, which ranges from moody landscapes and remote areas to trendy locations bustling with energy.

Reader's Digest compiled a list for all the beach lovers out there. The website refreshed its list of every state's best beaches, which includes popular destinations, humble state parks, and under-the-radar spots.

Lido Key Beach was crowned the best one in Florida! Located near the much beloved Sarasota, travelers can look forward to pristine shorelines, waterfront restaurants, dolphin watching, cozy cruises, and much more. Here's why writers featured the charming spot:

"With St. Armand’s Circle’s elegant shopping and restaurants just behind it, Lido Key is Florida’s cosmopolitan Gulf Coast beach choice thanks to soft sand, gentle waves, and a low-key, family-friendly vibe. While not as well known as South Beach or Clearwater, Lido and Sarasota itself earn high marks for charm and hospitality, just like these other amazing Florida beaches locals want to keep secret."