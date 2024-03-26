Florida Man Accused Of Killing Another Man Over $3 Debt

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly murdering another man over $3 owed to the suspect. Terry Flowers, 39, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of an unidentified victim, according to court records obtained by WPLG on Monday (March 25).

Flowers, who also goes by "Weezy," shot the victim five times outside the J-Mar Food Store on North Powerline Road in Pompano Beach on March 6, an arrest report states.

Family members and a witness told Broward County deputies the shooting happened because of a dispute over a $3 debt. A woman who was with the victim at the time of the shooting claims an armed Flowers confronted the victim two days before the murder.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said they obtained surveillance footage of Flowers 15 minutes before the shooting outside J-Mar. Video reportedly shows Flowers accidentally firing a shot as he was getting out of a vehicle.

Officials also claim someone was seen picking up some shell cases off the ground after the shooting. They didn't say if the alleged accomplice was identified or arrested.

BSO deputies arrested Flowers at an apartment complex in Dania Beach on March 19. As of Tuesday (March 26), he remains in custody without bail and awaits trial.