How You Can Experience New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival VIP Style

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is quickly coming up, and some iconic bands and artists will be taking over the stage at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, Louisiana, and one lucky fan will be going to the annual festival for an unforgettable weekend.

In a new contest from iHeartRadio, one lucky winner and a friend will experience New Orleans Jazz Fest with two Grand Marshal VIP passes for its second weekend (May 2nd through May 5th). This pass will grant exclusive access to a standing-room only section at the front of the festival's three largest stages — they'll get to see all the performances with an incredible view! The winner will also receive a gift card to book travel arrangements, as well as a five-night hotel stay in New Orleans.

To enter to win, listen on the free iHeartRadio app — you won't want to miss out on what will be an unforgettable weekend.

The 2024 New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup includes performances from a number of incredible artists, including The Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, The Killers, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Queen Latifah, John Batiste, Vampire Weekend and more. See the full lineup below.