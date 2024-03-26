Longtime Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Wings In Florida

Americans have a special place in their heart for chicken wings. A mainstay at sports bars and Super Bowl parties, these delectable pieces can be cooked in various ways, from grilling and baking to throwing them in the fryer. A serving of chicken wings isn't complete without a nice helping of sauce or seasoning enriching the flavor. Some restaurants even get famous for how downright delicious their wings are.

Mashed revealed its list of the best chicken wings in every state. House of Wings serves Florida's most delicious chicken wings! If you visit this joint, writers recommend you try the lemon pepper garlic wings. Here's why this eatery's wings came out on top:

"When searching for the ultimate wings in Florida, the only correct answer is the Lemon Pepper Garlic Wings that can be found at House of Wings. This wing place was founded in 2003 and they have more than five dozen flavors of wings on their menu. While the Barack Obama is a tasty, sweet flavor and Ghetto has an amazing barbecue flavor, there's so much right with the Lemon Pepper Garlic Wings that they are impossible to ignore."