Massachusetts Spot Named 'Best Summer Vacation Destination' In The State

Have you solidified your summer travel plans?

Spring is finally here and that means that summer is just around the corner. The sunshine season is on the horizon, and what better way to build anticipation for warm weather and exploration than by planning a trip to the most sought after summer vacation destination in Massachusetts. There are a handful of fun places to adventure to across the state, but only one stood out from all the rest.

If you're in the process of planning 2024 summer travels with friends, family, or even a solo trip, look no further than this popular Massachusetts gem!

According to a list compiled by Travel Pulse, the best summer vacation destination in Massachusetts is Provincetown. Travel Pulse praised this top-notch location for its cute small town vibes and dreamy beaches.

Here's what Travel Pulse had to say about the best summer vacation destination in the entire state:

"From the time you arrive on the ferry from Boston (trust us, the boat beats driving every time), you'll be in for a summery treat. This town at the far tip of Cape Cod is home to dreamy beaches, great bars & restaurants and one of the most inclusive atmospheres anywhere on the East Coast."

For a continued list of the best summer vacation destinations across the country visit travelpulse.com.