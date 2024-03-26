McDonald's Joins Forces With Krispy Kreme To Offer Epic New Menu Items
By Logan DeLoye
March 26, 2024
McDonald's is partnering with Krispy Kreme for an exciting new venture that will impact menus nationwide in 2024. According to CNBC, McDonald's plans to add Krispy Kreme doughnuts to menus across the U.S. by the end of 2026. The newly-announced partnership promises to deliver doughnuts to 7,500 of the fast-food chain's locations beginning in the later half of 2024.
Krispy Kreme CEO Josh Charlesworth told CNBC how the new partnership will accelerate sales, eliminate waste, and save Krispy Kreme a substantial amount of money.
“We think we can service about 6,000 restaurants with our existing infrastructure, mostly doughnut shops, which have excess capacity. That means that the overall efficiency and productivity of our distribution network will significantly improve over time, not just because of all those local deliveries. Overall, therefore, it makes our system more profitable to grow the deliver fresh daily channel, and McDonald’s is an accelerator of that."
Krispy Kreme donuts are coming to McDonald's 🍩 https://t.co/f46IHDCeeX— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 26, 2024
McDonald's is also greatly benefiting from the much-welcomed menu expansion as they do not currently offer many bakery and breakfast items.
This is not the first time that Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at McDonald's. CNBC mentioned that the companies worked together a year and a half ago to bring doughnuts to nine McDonald's locations which quickly expanded to 160 amid positive feedback from customers.
McDonald's locations throughout Kentucky currently selling the doughnuts will remain selling them through the impending roll out. When all is said and done, customers across America will be able to head to their local McDonalds and order "original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and chocolate iced cream-filled doughnuts" individually or in a pack of six. While doughnuts are typically considered a breakfast food, they don't have to be!
McDonald's plans to serve these exciting new bakery items all day once they become available.