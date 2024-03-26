McDonald's Joins Forces With Krispy Kreme To Offer Epic New Menu Items

McDonald's is also greatly benefiting from the much-welcomed menu expansion as they do not currently offer many bakery and breakfast items.

This is not the first time that Krispy Kreme doughnuts will be available at McDonald's. CNBC mentioned that the companies worked together a year and a half ago to bring doughnuts to nine McDonald's locations which quickly expanded to 160 amid positive feedback from customers.

McDonald's locations throughout Kentucky currently selling the doughnuts will remain selling them through the impending roll out. When all is said and done, customers across America will be able to head to their local McDonalds and order "original glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles, and chocolate iced cream-filled doughnuts" individually or in a pack of six. While doughnuts are typically considered a breakfast food, they don't have to be!

McDonald's plans to serve these exciting new bakery items all day once they become available.