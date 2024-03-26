Michigan Spot Named 'Best Summer Vacation Destination' In The State

Have you solidified your summer travel plans?

Spring is finally here and that means that summer is just around the corner. The sunshine season is on the horizon, and what better way to build anticipation for warm weather and exploration than by planning a trip to the most sought after summer vacation destination in Michigan. There are a handful of fun places to adventure to across the state, but only one stood out from all the rest.

If you're in the process of planning 2024 summer travels with friends, family, or even a solo trip, look no further than this popular Michigan gem!

According to a list compiled by Travel Pulse, the best summer vacation destination in Michigan is Mackinac Island. Travel Pulse praised this top-notch location for its old-school charm and fun attractions.

Here's what Travel Pulse had to say about the best summer vacation destination in the entire state:

"Take a step back in time on this summer paradise located in the heart of the stunning Straits of Mackinac. The island is famous for not having any cars, so you'll get to explore all its charms (old-school eateries & beaches paramount on the list) on two wheels or by carriage ride."

For a continued list of the best summer vacation destinations across the country visit travelpulse.com.