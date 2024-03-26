Minnesota Spot Named 'Best Summer Vacation Destination' In The State

Have you solidified your summer travel plans?

Spring is finally here and that means that summer is just around the corner. The sunshine season is on the horizon, and what better way to build anticipation for warm weather and exploration than by planning a trip to the most sought after summer vacation destination in Minnesota. There are a handful of fun places to adventure to across the state, but only one stood out from all the rest.

If you're in the process of planning 2024 summer travels with friends, family, or even a solo trip, look no further than this popular Minnesota gem!

According to a list compiled by Travel Pulse, the best summer vacation destination in Minnesota is Voyageurs National Park. Travel Pulse praised this top-notch location for its stunning nature and unique rock gardens.

Here's what Travel Pulse had to say about the best summer vacation destination in the entire state:

"This criminally-underrated national park on the border between the USA and Canada is a dreamland of waterways and forests and each summer it's the place to get close to "northern nature". Explore by canoe, do some camping and be sure to check out the unique rock gardens created by artist Jack Ellsworth."

For a continued list of the best summer vacation destinations across the country visit travelpulse.com.