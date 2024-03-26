NFL Announces Another Major Rule Change

The National Football League announced a major rule change in an effort to increase kickoff returns while still limiting injuries.

"To address the lowest kickoff return rate in @NFL history during the 2023 season and concern for player health and safety, the NFL Competition Committee has proposed a new kickoff rule. If adopted by NFL clubs, the new rule will keep the excitement of kickoff returns in the game, while returning the injury rate closer to that of a traditional scrimmage play," the NFL Football Operations' X account posted on Friday (March 22) prior to its approval on Tuesday (March 26).

The hybrid kickoff rule, which was passed by a 29-3 vote among the league's 32 majority owners, will bring both teams closer together, however, include a "landing zone" area between the receiving team's goal line and 20-yard line, which would prompt action off the kickoff if the ball lands within that sector. The kickoff will still be marked at the 35-yard-line, but the other 10 players will be lined up at the opposing team's 40-yard line, while the receiving team will line up with at least seven players in the "set-up zone," a five-yard area between their 35- and 30-yard lines, while two returners can be setup in the landing zone.