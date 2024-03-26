NFL Announces Another Major Rule Change
By Jason Hall
March 26, 2024
The National Football League announced a major rule change in an effort to increase kickoff returns while still limiting injuries.
"To address the lowest kickoff return rate in @NFL history during the 2023 season and concern for player health and safety, the NFL Competition Committee has proposed a new kickoff rule. If adopted by NFL clubs, the new rule will keep the excitement of kickoff returns in the game, while returning the injury rate closer to that of a traditional scrimmage play," the NFL Football Operations' X account posted on Friday (March 22) prior to its approval on Tuesday (March 26).
The hybrid kickoff rule, which was passed by a 29-3 vote among the league's 32 majority owners, will bring both teams closer together, however, include a "landing zone" area between the receiving team's goal line and 20-yard line, which would prompt action off the kickoff if the ball lands within that sector. The kickoff will still be marked at the 35-yard-line, but the other 10 players will be lined up at the opposing team's 40-yard line, while the receiving team will line up with at least seven players in the "set-up zone," a five-yard area between their 35- and 30-yard lines, while two returners can be setup in the landing zone.
To address the lowest kickoff return rate in @NFL history during the 2023 season and concern for player health and safety, the NFL Competition Committee has proposed a new kickoff rule.— NFL Football Operations (@NFLFootballOps) March 22, 2024
If adopted by NFL clubs, the new rule will keep the excitement of kickoff returns in the… pic.twitter.com/0ltQpSrAvC
The kicker will be prohibited from crossing the 50-yard line after the ball is kicked and the 10 coverage team players will not be able to move until the ball hits the ground, a player in the landing or goes into the end zone. Players on the receiving team in the set-up zone will also be prohibited from moving until the kick has hit the ground, a player in the landing zone or the end zone, but returners will be allowed to move at any point before or during the kickoff.
Kicking off a new era: Owners just approved the NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2024
After years of tweaks turned one of the game’s most exciting moments into a “dead, ceremonial play”, the league hopes this overhaul will yield what it wants: fewer injuries and more returns. pic.twitter.com/jHLAjZJm0z
"Kicking off a new era: Owners just approved the NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule, per source. After years of tweaks turned one of the game’s most exciting moments into a 'dead, ceremonial play', the league hopes this overhaul will yield what it wants: fewer injuries and more returns," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero wrote on his X account Tuesday.
Penalties on scoring plays will not carry over and will, instead, be taken during the point after attempt. Penalties on the previous plays that are enforced during kickoffs will not change the new kickoff alignment other than the kicker's positioning move.
The hybrid kickoff rule comes hours after NFL owners voted unanimously to ban hip-drop tackles on Monday (March 25).
A hip-drop tackle is characterized as one that occurs when the defensive player grabs the ball carrier around the waist, twisting, and falling down and is reported to have a significantly higher risk of injury than several other tackling styles. The decision to ban hip-drop tackles was expected, despite push-back from the NFL Players Association.