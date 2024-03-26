Ohio Spot Named The Best Beach In The State

Spring is finally here and with it comes warmer weather and sunnier skies. What better way to celebrate longer days, spring break vacations and much-needed getaways than with a trip to the best beach in the state? Reader's Digest looked at beaches across the U.S. to determine which are the best around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will be the perfect setting for spending some quality time in the sun.

According to RD, the best beach in all of Ohio can be found along Lake Erie at Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor, just outside of Cleveland. Here's what the site had to say about the best beach in the Buckeye State:

"Located on Lake Erie, just minutes from downtown Cleveland yet a world away from the business of city life, is the largest natural beach in Ohio. The 'unique plant species that thrive on this one-mile-long beach will make you think you are somewhere along the Atlantic Coast,' says Planetware. Some of those plants include American beach grass, coastal little bluestem, and beach pea. The beach and sand dunes attract migrating songbirds and Monarch butterflies, helping to make your beach day in Ohio look and sound absolutely wonderful."

