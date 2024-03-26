Pennsylvania Spot Named 'Best Summer Vacation Destination' In The State

Have you solidified your summer travel plans?

Spring is finally here and that means that summer is just around the corner. The sunshine season is on the horizon, and what better way to build anticipation for warm weather and exploration than by planning a trip to the most sought after summer vacation destination in Pennsylvania. There are a handful of fun places to adventure to across the state, but only one stood out from all the rest.

If you're in the process of planning 2024 summer travels with friends, family, or even a solo trip, look no further than this popular Pennsylvania gem!

According to a list compiled by Travel Pulse, the best summer vacation destination in Pennsylvania is Erie. Travel Pulse praised this top-notch location for its gorgeous peninsula.

Here's what Travel Pulse had to say about the best summer vacation destination in the entire state:

"Nowhere in Pennsylvania looks forward to summer more than Erie and each year, the sands of its Presque Island State Park—a gorgeous peninsula that extends into Lake Erie—are filled with locals and visitors alike. Downtown comes alive with special events all season long too, making this hidden gem a true summer haven."

For a continued list of the best summer vacation destinations across the country visit travelpulse.com.