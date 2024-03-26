Popular Colorado Spot Among U.S. Cities With The Highest Life Expectancies

For generations, people have dug into the secrets behind a long life. While there's no literal fountain of youth, many health experts say certain habits can contribute to a healthier, longer lifespan. Healthy eating, regular exercise, and adequate access to health care services are just some of the contributing factors. Where you live can also affect such these amenities and other elements surrounding your health.

A recent list from The Travel revealed the Top 10 U.S. cities with the highest life expectancies. Data from StorageCafe and County Health Rankings & Roadmaps were used to compile the rankings. According to the website, a popular Colorado city landed on the list.

The Denver metropolitan area, which includes Aurora and Lakewood, ranked at No. 9 with an average life expectancy of 81.8 Years. Analysts cited the stellar health care, plenty of outdoor activities, and lower rates of obesity and smoking as the reasons behind its ranking.

Here are the Top 10 U.S. cities with the highest life expectancies:

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California (83.8 years) San Jose-Santa Clara-Sunnyvale, California (83.3 years) Urban Honolulu, Hawaii (82.4 years) Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida (82.4 years) Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California (82.3 years) Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California (82.1 years) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, Connecticut (82.1 years) San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California (81.8 years) Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colorado (81.6 years) Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida (81.8 years)

Check out the full report on The Travel's website.