Texas Spot Named 'Best Summer Vacation Destination' In The State

Have you solidified your summer travel plans?

Spring is finally here and that means that summer is just around the corner. The sunshine season is on the horizon, and what better way to build anticipation for warm weather and exploration than by planning a trip to the most sought after summer vacation destination in Texas. There are a handful of fun places to adventure to across the state, but only one stood out from all the rest.

If you're in the process of planning 2024 summer travels with friends, family, or even a solo trip, look no further than this popular Texas gem!

According to a list compiled by Travel Pulse, the best summer vacation destination in Texas is South Padre. Travel Pulse praised this top-notch location for its dreamy, long beaches and birdlife.

Here's what Travel Pulse had to say about the best summer vacation destination in the entire state:

"Simply put, summer trips to South Padre are the stuff of dreams. Long beaches that stretch as far as the eye can see, a diverse range of birdlife and a seemingly endless list of family-friendly attractions are just a few of the reasons you'll be dreaming about your return to SPI all autumn, winter and spring."

For a continued list of the best summer vacation destinations across the country visit travelpulse.com.