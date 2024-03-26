Watch: Diddy Spotted At An Airport After His Two Homes Were Raided By Feds

Diddy and his team were reportedly abroad the artist's private jet when the feds pulled up on them. Witnesses say the footage shows him waiting for the rest of his team to finish up with the authorities. His appearance at the airport fueled more sensational rumors about his alleged whereabouts during the raids. TMZ reported that his private jet LoveAir LLC had been traveling between California and the Caribbean nation of Antigua over the past 48 hours, however, they couldn't confirm whether or not Diddy was on the plane. The news sparked rumors about Diddy's alleged attempt to flee the country for places like Cape Verde during the raids.



The latest footage of Diddy came in a couple of hours after the feds invaded his Holmby Hills mansion in Los Angeles and his other home on Star Island in Miami Beach. In footage FOX 11 in L.A. captured, you can see a trove of police officers all around his home as they detained people in the home including Diddy's children Christian "King" Combs and Justin Combs. The raids are part of a New York-based sex trafficking investigation that stems from recent allegations made against Diddy.



"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available," HSI said in a released statement.



Diddy had been facing numerous allegations of sexual abuse and sex trafficking from several people over the past few months. An attorney for his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who was the first to file a lawsuit against Diddy, also reacted to the news about the raids.



“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," Douglas Wigdor, a lawyer for Cassie and Jane Doe, said in a statement. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”