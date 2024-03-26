Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For March 26th

Tuesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Astrology.com laid out each sign's horoscope for March 26th, drawing on ideals of clarity, balance, self-care, inspiration, opposition, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you might find it difficult to rest today. Avoid the snooze button and take time to support yourself through "small acts of self-care" as the day unfolds.

"The Libra moon faces off with Chiron in the early hours, dearest Aries, which could make it difficult to feel truly rested. Try not to reach for the snooze button when Luna and Uranus form an unbalanced connection, or you could throw the entire day off track. Focus on supporting yourself through small acts of self-care as the hours continue to unfold, and be mindful to maintain a positive message both verbally and internally when Mercury becomes agitated later today. Plan on zoning out tonight when Luna and Uranus align, making it difficult to socialize or focus on complex topics."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Astrology.com predicts that the day will begin with opposition and shattered dreams. Avoid staying up to late, destruction, unrealistic expectations, and projecting negativity on others and all will work out, Taurus.

"The Libra moon and Chiron share a harsh opposition early this morning, dearest Taurus, which could result in cerebral and shattered dreams. Don't read too heavily into your astral realm encounters once you've awakened and Luna aligns with chaotic Uranus, especially if you find yourself distracted from important tasks. This cosmic climate may also place you in a rebellious mood, though you'll want to ensure your actions don't negatively impact others. Pressures mound later today when Mercury becomes agitated, making it important that you maintain realistic expectations for yourself and others. Give yourself space to zone out with your devices when Neptune stirs tonight, but avoid staying up too late."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you might wake up to "uncomfortable messages" this morning. This could cause you to feel off-balance as the day unfolds but try to stay guarded and focus on passion projects into the nighttime.

"You could wake up to uncomfortable messages or disconcerting news this morning, dearest Gemini, as the Libra moon faces off with Chiron. Meanwhile, Luna and Uranus share an unbalanced exchange, tempting you to hide away in the shadows. Don't feel guilty about taking time to get back to any peers or family who reach out, prioritizing your mental health over socialization. You'll feel more outgoing as the hours continue to unfold. However, it may be best to stay guarded around friendships just beginning to bloom, especially when Mercury becomes agitated later today. Put up your guards and work on passion projects tonight when Neptune stirs."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you should prioritize rest today despite your attention being in "high demand." Take time to focus on your emotions and establishing boundaries.

"You'll be reminded just how important rest truly is, dear Cancer, as the Libra moon faces off with Chiron. Though you may feel tempted to hide away in bed, an unbalanced connection between Luna and Uranus suggests your attention will be in high demand, especially when it comes to those who rely on you. Check in with your emotions as the hours continue to pass, taking some time to nurture the mind, body, and soul this afternoon. Watch out for friction within your conversations later today when Mercury becomes agitated, avoiding authoritative people while establishing your own boundaries."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you should seek support today and turn to meditation to develop "higher thinking." Be mindful of how you speak to others today as you mind be tempted to communicate in a defensive manner.

"Seek messages of support in the early hours when the Libra moon aligns with Chiron, darling Leo, asking your higher power for some extra attention. You may struggle to stay on top of your abilities when Luna and Uranus form an unbalanced connection, and it would be best to fully outline important ideas before sharing them. This energy could also put you in a defensive headspace, but try to be mindful of how you communicate with others. Pull back to meditate or invest in your favorite philosophical studies later today when Mercury activates in the sector of your chart that governs higher thinking."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Astrology.com predicts that you will feel unsettled as the hours unfold. Noting your mood could allow you to "reclaim joy" and connect with those around you. Today is the day to create boundaries with whom you share your resources with. Take some time to self-care as well, Virgo!

"The Libra moon and Chiron face off early this morning to bring an unsettling energy to the table, darling Virgo, putting you in an intense mood as the day begins. Luckily, Uranus activates in the sector of your chart that governs spirituality, making it easier to reclaim joy when you connect with the magick within and around you. Financial disagreements could upset your flow later today when Mercury becomes agitated, and it may be time to outline new ground rules with anyone with whom you share resources. Float away on a cloud of self-care later tonight when Neptune stirs."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to feel a little chaotic and restless as the day unfolds. You might feel "out of sync" with loved ones today but take time to focus on what you find important and things that bring balance to your life.

"The moon continues its journey through your sign this morning, dearest Libra, forming a harsh opposition to Chiron that could bring restless sleep or strange dreams pertaining to matters of the heart. A slightly chaotic ambiance follows when Luna and Uranus form an unbalanced aspect, and you may feel out of sync with those you are closest to. Rather than trying to force connection, use this energy as an opportunity to focus on yourself. Intense conversations find you later today when Mercury becomes agitated, and it'll be important that you find balance in compromise without sacrificing too much of yourself."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), your should start your day reconnecting with your body and taking part in some much-needed self-care rituals. Take time to enter a "quiet headspace" and avoid conversation if you are agitated. At the same time, do not stray far from love and support today, Scorpio.

"Choppy celestial waters flow throughout the day, dearest Scorpio, starting with a harsh opposition between the Libra moon and Chiron. Do your best to reconnect with your body upon awakening, practicing simple self-care rituals when Luna and Uranus align while being mindful to stay on track with your schedule. You'll find yourself in a quiet headspace as the hours pass, though it may be difficult to avoid conversation when Mercury becomes agitated later today. Keep your interactions brief and to the point if you don't feel like going deep, but try not to run away from love and support."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you should guard yourself from those who bring chaos to your life today. Spend the night watching your favorite TV shows and being low-key after a day full of "superficial or competitive dynamics."

"People will surprise you as the moon continues its journey through Libra, darling Sagittarius, shining a spotlight on your extended social sphere. Difficult aspects to Chiron and Uranus will trigger self-serving and erratic behaviors, making it important to stay guarded when dealing with difficult or chaotic characters. Go where there is love and support as the hours unfold, taking a break from superficial or competitive dynamics when Mercury becomes agitated later today. Treat yourself to a low-key night on the couch, binge-watching your favorite shows when Neptune activates and brings hazy energy to the table."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Astrology.com predicts that you will feel very stoic as the day unfolds. You might also feel like all of your efforts are going unseen and that you are not getting the attention you deserve. Use this energy to "formulate your next creative breakthrough" Capricorn as it is just on the horizon.

"The Libra moon and Chiron face off in the early hours, dear Sea-goat, putting you in a stoic headspace. Try not to fully hide from any pain or grief you're carrying, opting to nurture the heart instead. You may feel slightly unseen within professional matters when Luna and Uranus form an unbalanced connection, though now might not be the best time to fight for attention. Instead, use this energy to covertly formulate your next creative breakthrough. Watch out for mood swings and drama when Mercury becomes agitated later today, treading lightly when dealing with emotional companions or colleagues."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you should keep an open mind on what the universe is trying to tell you as the day unfolds. Take time to follow your heart and pay attention to your thoughts as this energy will "lift you up."

"The other side brings truth for better or worse early this morning, dear Aquarius, as the Libra moon and Chiron face off. Pay attention to your dreams or thoughts upon awakening, keeping an open mind about what the universe has to say. You'll feel tempted to follow your heart when Luna and Uranus form an unbalanced connection, putting you in an emotional yet optimistic headspace. However, the unstable nature of this cosmic climate suggests now may not be the best time to take risks. Philosophical disagreements could sour the vibe later today when Mercury becomes agitated, though focusing on your own beliefs will lift you up."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should work to "cultivate emotional stability" today. Take note of what ignites your inner peace and do not let "hocking conversation" throw you for a loop. Take time to clear your mind as night falls.

"The Libra moon and Chiron face off this morning, dearest Pisces, bringing a thickness to the air. Do your best to cultivate emotional stability for yourself, moving away from anyone who challenges your inner peace. Shocking conversations could throw you for a loop when Luna and Uranus form an unbalanced connection, though going toe to toe with agitated characters could lead to major power struggles. Take some time to clear your mind when Mercury becomes agitated later today, finding release through the senses and Mother Nature's healing touch. Consider losing yourself in a cleansing bath tonight when dreamy Neptune activates."

