18-Year-Old Driving 155 MPH In Corvette Hits, Kills Motorcycle Rider

Authorities in Arizona have arrested an 18-year-old driver involved in a car accident that left a former police officer dead. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said that Rachel Berg was driving a red 2024 Chevrolet Corvette on US 60 in Mesa when she slammed into 46-year-old Michael Clark, who was riding a Harley Davidson.

Clark slammed into a concrete wall and was thrown from his bike. Berg rushed over and provided CPR, but paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Berg admitted that she was speeding and could not avoid rear-ending Clark.

Investigators obtained a warrant to download the crash data from her car and discovered that she was driving at a speed of 155 MPH five seconds before she struck Clark. She slammed on her brakes and had slowed down to 87 mph when she rear-ended Clark's motorcycle.

After learning how fast Berg was driving just seconds before the crash, authorities took her into custody and charged her with one count of reckless manslaughter.