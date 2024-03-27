Arizona Spot Named The Best Beach In The State

Spring is finally here and with it comes warmer weather and sunnier skies. What better way to celebrate longer days, spring break vacations and much-needed getaways than with a trip to the best beach in the state? Reader's Digest looked at beaches across the U.S. to determine which are the best around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will be the perfect setting for spending some quality time in the sun.

According to RD, the best beach in all of Arizona can be found at Lake Havasu, which was named one of the "most beautiful lakes" in the country. More specifically, Rotary Beach earned the top spot as best beach in Arizona. Here's what the site had to say about the best beach in the Grand Canyon State:

"Lake Havasu is massive, famous, and a consistent spring break destination. Of all the beaches along this famous body of water between Arizona and California, the sandy beach of Rotary Community Park is the best, with a great green space, easy access to swimming, a trio of playgrounds, and sports parks for volleyball, bocce, and skateboarding."

