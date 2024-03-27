Award-Winning Restaurant Has The Best Burgers In Florida

Nothing puts a smile on someone's face like the almighty burger. Packed with tasty ingredients and melty cheese, these classic sandwiches come in all shapes and sizes. Pairing a burger with fries and a nice drink makes for a classic meal. There are some eateries and establishments where their burgers are so delicious they win awards or gain national recognition.

Reader's Digest released a list of every state's most delicious burgers. Writers said their selections are loved by customers, earned critical praise, or garnered accolades.

According to writers, MEAT Eatery & Tap Room serves Florida's best burgers! This South Florida spot received several accolades for its satisfying burgers stuffed with mouthwatering ingredients. The website explained why this eatery's burgers are so good:

"If you weren’t already clear on what exactly you were eating, MEAT Eatery & Tap Room in Islamorada and Boca Raton brands 'meat' into each bun for a little reminder (and a fun touch). Order yourself a single or double Nancy Pants with Cheese—a five-ounce Angus burger, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato—for a burger experience you won’t regret."

If you want to try MEAT's burgers, they have one location in Boca Raton and another in Islamoralda.

Visit rd.com for the complete list of every state's best burgers.