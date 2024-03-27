Beloved Restaurant Has The Best Burgers In Washington

Nothing puts a smile on someone's face like the almighty burger. Packed with tasty ingredients and melty cheese, these classic sandwiches come in all shapes and sizes. Pairing a burger with fries and a nice drink makes for a classic meal. There are some eateries and establishments where their burgers are so delicious they win awards or gain national recognition.

Reader's Digest released a list of every state's most delicious burgers. Writers said their selections are loved by customers and earned both critical praise and accolades.

According to writers, Li'l Woody's serves Washington State's best burgers! This joint sources local ingredients from the Pacific Northwest for their flavor-packed burgers. They also have. a "burger of the week" special where they craft a sandwich with all sorts of decadent goodies. Writers also explained why this eatery's burgers are so good:

"Lil Woody’s works with local vendors to source the ingredients used at its Seattle locations, so you’ll get hand-cut fries made from Washington potatoes, handcrafted buns made in Tacoma, and beef from neighboring Oregon. The namesake burger is simple and delicious: a quarter-pound patty topped with Tillamook cheddar, chopped onions, diced pickles, ketchup, and mayo. Take things up a notch with the Big Woody, which contains all the same fixings as the Lil Woody, plus the addition of Hills bacon, tomato slices, and lettuce."

If you want to try Li'lWoody's burgers, there are four locations in Seattle. They also have a location in Tokyo, Japan!

Visit rd.com for the complete list of every state's best burgers.