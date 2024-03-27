Big Sean Dedicates New Song To His Son During 'Tiny Desk' Performance

"I wanna dedicate this one to my son Noah Hasani. Daddy loves you so much boy," Sean said before he performed the song.



"The older that I get I'm feeling the resemblance/I look into my son's eyes and still see his innocence/I see my inner child in him and still the remnance," he raps on the song. "Will he lose it to the world, is it immanent? Or is it something that me and his mama had instilled in him?/And the confidence you lose you could build again/He only 9 months barely sitting up he almost fell over, I called him and told him to get on up."

Sean debuted his new song a few days after he delivered his latest single "Precision." The J Dilla-inspired track was previewed at the tail end of Sean's recent performance at Rolling Loud. Both tracks might appear on the 36-year-old's forthcoming album, which will provide some clarity on everything going on in his life.



Watch Big Sean's "Tiny Desk" performance in full below.

