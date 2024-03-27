Big Sean Dedicates New Song To His Son During 'Tiny Desk' Performance
By Tony M. Centeno
March 27, 2024
Big Sean honors his newborn child in a new song he dropped during his debut "Tiny Desk" performance.
On Wednesday, March 28, NPR released the latest installment of "Tiny Desk" featuring the Detroit lyricist. During the show, Sean delivered live performances of his past hits like "My Last," "Blessings," "Marvin Gaye & Chardonnay," "All Me" and plenty more. Towards the end of his set, Sean Don decided to bless the intimate crowd with a brand new song called "On Up." The uplifting record has Sean rapping about the innocence of his and Jhene Aiko's son Noah innocence, and compared it to his own inner child.
For the 1’s who been wit me since day 1 this for y’all, Tiny Desk 🌍 https://t.co/gn2V79V8SI— Sean Don (@BigSean) March 27, 2024
"I wanna dedicate this one to my son Noah Hasani. Daddy loves you so much boy," Sean said before he performed the song.
"The older that I get I'm feeling the resemblance/I look into my son's eyes and still see his innocence/I see my inner child in him and still the remnance," he raps on the song. "Will he lose it to the world, is it immanent? Or is it something that me and his mama had instilled in him?/And the confidence you lose you could build again/He only 9 months barely sitting up he almost fell over, I called him and told him to get on up."
Sean debuted his new song a few days after he delivered his latest single "Precision." The J Dilla-inspired track was previewed at the tail end of Sean's recent performance at Rolling Loud. Both tracks might appear on the 36-year-old's forthcoming album, which will provide some clarity on everything going on in his life.
Watch Big Sean's "Tiny Desk" performance in full below.