Deputies Find Gigantic Bag Of Marijuana While Responding To Littering Call

A fairly routine call led to a massive drug bust in Oregon. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about excessive littering in the city of Cornelius on Monday (March 25) morning.

When officers arrived at the area, they found trash scattered around a ditch on the side of the road. As they were cleaning up the garbage, they discovered a gigantic vacuum-sealed plastic bag filled with marijuana.

"Amongst the debris scattered in the ditch, deputies located 15.2 pounds of marijuana. Deputies collected the marijuana and turned it in for destruction," the Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

The marijuana was worth nearly $20,000.

"The Washington County Sheriff's Office is thankful to the community member who called it in. If you see suspicious activity or something that feels out of place, the sheriff's office encourages you to report it," the department added.

Officials did not say how the bag of weed ended up on the side of the road or if they had any information on who it belonged to.