Drake Reveals Why He Got Rid Of His Most Noticeable Jewel
By Tony M. Centeno
March 27, 2024
Drake has revealed the reason why he decided to remove a pink diamond he used to have on his tooth.
On Tuesday night, comedian Mo Gilligan appeared on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and told a hilarious story about his run-in with the OVO Sound founder. After they met Wireless Fest in London, Gilligan said that a friend who was with him told Drake that he had a "red thing" in his teeth. That "red thing" was actually a pink diamond that he had installed into his tooth. After "The Tonight Show" posted the clip, Drizzy revealed he actually had the diamond removed because of those types of interactions.
"I actually got that diamond changed after this interaction cause this was the 10th time someone said it was food," Drake wrote in the comment section.
Drake debuted the pink diamond back in 2017 shortly after he released his playlist More Life. The small piece of jewelry sat on his right front tooth and shined in every bright light that was pointed at him. According to Capital Xtra, some people had noticed the gem in his tooth after he posted photos to his Instagram account. Drake actually fired back at one troll who wrote, "Lmao all that money and your teeth don’t look clean."
"I have a pink diamond in my tooth… I brush with activated charcoal before any club night where I will see baddies know datttt," Drake replied.
Drake didn't reveal exactly when he removed the gem. The pink diamond was last spotted on Drake's grill back in 2022 and hasn't been seen since. In case you never noticed, see photos of the pink rock that used to live on his tooth below.
Yes, Drake actually has a pink diamond on his tooth. 💎 pic.twitter.com/2vlflCoA3y— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 18, 2018