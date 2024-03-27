Drake Reveals Why He Got Rid Of His Most Noticeable Jewel

"I actually got that diamond changed after this interaction cause this was the 10th time someone said it was food," Drake wrote in the comment section.



Drake debuted the pink diamond back in 2017 shortly after he released his playlist More Life. The small piece of jewelry sat on his right front tooth and shined in every bright light that was pointed at him. According to Capital Xtra, some people had noticed the gem in his tooth after he posted photos to his Instagram account. Drake actually fired back at one troll who wrote, "Lmao all that money and your teeth don’t look clean."



"I have a pink diamond in my tooth… I brush with activated charcoal before any club night where I will see baddies know datttt," Drake replied.



Drake didn't reveal exactly when he removed the gem. The pink diamond was last spotted on Drake's grill back in 2022 and hasn't been seen since. In case you never noticed, see photos of the pink rock that used to live on his tooth below.