Florida Driver Puts Drunk Man Behind Wheel During Chaotic Driving Lesson

Two unlicensed Florida drivers are facing charges after their drunken driving session went horribly wrong. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the chaotic incident unfolded in a residential neighborhood on Monday (March 25).

Eduardo Jose Merida Villatoro, 31, admitted to giving his friend, 27-year-old Ely Ramiro Lucas, a driving lesson despite never owning a valid driver's license or identification card. Deputies claim Lucas didn't have a driver's license and got behind the wheel while intoxicated.

"What could possibly go wrong?" deputies remarked in the social media post.

Witnesses told authorities Ramiro Lucas drove Villatoro's car "recklessly on and off the road" and kept running stop signs. At one point, Lucas hit the gas instead of the brakes and ended up smashing into a parked car. The parked vehicle then slammed into an occupied home, according to officials.

Nobody got hurt, but the home and parked car reportedly suffered nearly $20,000 worth of damage. Because Lucas and Villatoro don't have insurance, the homeowners will be responsible for the damage, the sheriff's office noted.

Lucas was arrested and charged with DUI with property damage and not having a license. Villatoro was arrested for knowingly allowing an unlicensed driver to operate his motor vehicle.