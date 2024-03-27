Former No. 1 Pick Jadeveon Clowney Makes Free Agency Decision
By Jason Hall
March 27, 2024
Former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney has reportedly agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a two-year, $20 million deal that could reach a maximum value of $24 million with incentives, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (March 27) prior to confirmation from the team.
"#Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney," the team wrote on its X account minutes after Rapoport's report.
Clowney, 31, a South Carolina native and former University of South Carolina standout, reportedly had interest from several teams before making his decision.
"Sources: #Panthers and free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney have agreed to terms," Rapoport wrote on his X account. "Clowney visited the #Panthers and #Jets, while remaining in touch with the #Ravens. Very quietly, Carolina pulls off a big one."
Clowney spent the 2023 season with Baltimore Ravens, recording 43 tackles, 9.5 sacks -- which matched a career-best set in 2017 -- nine tackles for loss and 19 QB hits while making 15 starts in 17 appearances. The three-time Pro Bowler was selected by the Houston Texans as the top pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and spent his first five seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, signing a one-year deals with the Tennessee Titans in 2020, Cleveland Browns in 2021 and 2022 and the Ravens in 2023. The former South Carolina standout had previously been limited by injuries since being traded to Seattle, making a total of 43 starts in 50 total appearances out of a possible 66 games, prior to a durable 2023 campaign.