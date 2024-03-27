Former No. 1 Pick Jadeveon Clowney Makes Free Agency Decision

Former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney has reportedly agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers on a two-year, $20 million deal that could reach a maximum value of $24 million with incentives, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday (March 27) prior to confirmation from the team.

"#Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney," the team wrote on its X account minutes after Rapoport's report.

Clowney, 31, a South Carolina native and former University of South Carolina standout, reportedly had interest from several teams before making his decision.

"Sources: #Panthers and free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney have agreed to terms," Rapoport wrote on his X account. "Clowney visited the #Panthers and #Jets, while remaining in touch with the #Ravens. Very quietly, Carolina pulls off a big one."